Cone, Tyson propel California past Cal State Bakersfield 83-63

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Cone sank seven 3-pointers and scored 23, Jaylon Tyson added a double-double and California cruised to an 83-63 victory over Cal State Bakersfield. Cone made seven of his 16 shots from beyond the arc for the Golden Bears (2-1). Tyson totaled 13 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. Fardaws Aimaq added 14 points and seven boards. Devin Askew had 12 points and Grant Newell scored 10 with eight rebounds as all five starters finished in double figures. Kaleb Higgins had 22 points to lead the Roadrunners (1-2).

