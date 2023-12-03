Cone hits 7 3s, scores 26, Tyson adds 21 and 11 rebounds as Cal beats Santa Clara 84-69

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Cone hit a career-best seven 3-pointers and scored a season-high 26 points and Jaylon Tyson had his third double-double of the season to help California beat Santa Clara 84-69 and snap a four-game skid. Tyson finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Fardaws Aimaq added 15 points for Cal and Memphis transfer Keonte Kennedy had 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists in his debut with the Golden Bears. Cone hit three 3-pointers in a span of about 90 seconds to give Cal the lead for good and Tyson followed with another 3 to spark a 19-3 run that made it 23-9 with 11:54 left in the first half.

