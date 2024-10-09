Concerns over Milton force Magic-Pelicans NBA preseason game to be called off

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Concerns over Hurricane Milton and its effects on Florida have forced the cancellation of Friday’s NBA preseason game in Orlando between the Magic and the New Orleans Pelicans. The game won’t be rescheduled. Orlando was playing at San Antonio on Wednesday night and was scheduled to return to Central Florida on Thursday. Those plans are now in flux because of the storm, which forecasters say was set to make landfall somewhere on the Gulf coast of Florida sometime late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.