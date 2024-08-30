Concepcion, Waters help No. 24 NC State push past FCS foe Western Carolina 38-21 to open season

By AARON BEARD The Associated Press
North Carolina State's Kevin Concepcion (10) looks for running room against Western Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Karl B DeBlaker]

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Kevin Concepcion slithered free from contact and broke loose to the right for a 35-yard catch-and-run touchdown to help No. 24 N.C. State finally push ahead for good and beat Western Carolina 38-21 in Thursday’s opener. That was Concepcion’s third touchdown of the night. He was the highlight in a tough win for the Wolfpack against a Championship Subdivision team ranked 19th in the FCS coaches poll. Jordan Waters had two fourth-quarter TDs as N.C. State erased a 21-17 deficit entering the fourth. Cole Gonzales had two TD throws for the Catamounts, who are 0-63 against Bowl Subdivision foes.

