Concepcion, Waters help No. 24 NC State push past FCS foe Western Carolina 38-21 to open season

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Kevin Concepcion slithered free from contact and broke loose to the right for a 35-yard catch-and-run touchdown to help No. 24 N.C. State finally push ahead for good and beat Western Carolina 38-21 in Thursday’s opener. That was Concepcion’s third touchdown of the night. He was the highlight in a tough win for the Wolfpack against a Championship Subdivision team ranked 19th in the FCS coaches poll. Jordan Waters had two fourth-quarter TDs as N.C. State erased a 21-17 deficit entering the fourth. Cole Gonzales had two TD throws for the Catamounts, who are 0-63 against Bowl Subdivision foes.

