Conceição scores in stoppage time to get Portugal off to winning start at Euro 2024

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Portugal substitute Francisco Conceição has scored in stoppage time for a 2-1 win over the Czech Republic in their European Championship opening game. Conceição only made his entrance in the 90th minute and he fired the ball home after Robin Hranac’s attempted block fell kindly for the Porto winger. Czech Republic goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek had thwarted Cristiano Ronaldo as the Portugal star became the first to play at six European Championship tournaments. The 39-year-old Ronaldo was unable to add to his record 14 goals in his record-extending 26th appearance at the tournament.

