Conceicao says Arteta ‘insulted my family’ during CL game in latest spat with opposing manager

LONDON (AP) — Porto coach Sergio Conceicao has accused Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta of insulting his family during Tuesday’s Champions League game between the teams, continuing a trend of lashing out at opposing managers after a loss. Arsenal beat Porto on penalties at the Emirates Stadium to advance to the quarterfinals. The two managers had a lengthy exchange after the game in which Conceicao seemed to admonish Arteta, pointing his finger at the Spaniard as he made his point. Arteta responded by shaking his head as he walked away. Conceicao said after the game that Arteta “insulted my family.” He has previously accused Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola and former Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel of insulting him during games.

