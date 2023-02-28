CONCACAF to start 2026 World Cup qualifying in March 2024

MIAMI (AP) — Thirty-two Central American and Caribbean nations will start qualifying matches for the 2026 World Cup in March 2024 as part of a competition in which teams will play up to 12 matches to reach the tournament. The United States, Mexico and Canada receive automatic berths as co-hosts of the World Cup being played in June and July 2026. The Confederation of North and Central American and Caribbean Association Football says qualifying will start with a first round in March 2024 involving the four lowest teams in the FIFA rankings as of November 2023.

