CONCACAF Nations League semifinals and final in March to be at AT&T Stadium outside Dallas

MIAMI (AP) — AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, will be the site of the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals on March 21 and the final three days later. The stadium is among the sites of the 2026 World Cup and is under consideration for the final on July 19 of that year. The Nations League semifinals will involve the winners of the four quarterfinal series being played this week and next: United States vs. Trinidad and Tobago; Mexico vs. Honduras; Costa Rica vs. Panama; and Jamaica vs. Canada. The four quarterfinal winners also qualify for next year’s Copa America, the South American championship.

