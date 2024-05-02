CONCACAF Champions Cup final moved to June 1 to avoid conflict with Mexican elections

The Columbus Crew will face CF Pachuca in the CONCACAF Champions Cup final on June 1 at Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca, Mexico. The final was originally scheduled for June 2 but was moved because Mexico’s national elections are set for that day. The host for the match was based on the competition’s final standings. The Crew of Major League Soccer defeated Liga MX’s Monterrey 3-1 on Wednesday, advancing 5-2 on aggregate in the two-legged semifinal. Pachuca defeated Liga MX foe Club America 2-1 on Tuesday night for a 3-2 aggregate victory.

