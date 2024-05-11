Compher scores late, Campbell makes 21 saves for 2nd straight shutout as Toronto beats Minnesota 2-0

TORONTO (AP) — Jesse Compher scored the go-ahead goal with 1:25 left in the game and Toronto beat Minnesota 2-0 on Friday night to take 2-0 lead in the best-of-five Professional Women’s Hockey League playoff semifinal series.

Hannah Miller added an empty-netter with 10 seconds to play for top-seeded Toronto and Kristen Campbell earned her second straight shutout with 21 saves.

Maddie Rooney stopped 28 shots for Minnesota.

Game 3 is scheduled for Monday at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Toronto would advance to the PWHL final for a chance at the Walter Cup with a win.

Toronto had some of its best scoring chances in the first period.

With just under nine minutes remaining, Sarah Nurse’s shot was stopped after she made a rush toward the net on a two-on-one. However, she was tripped from behind by Sophie Jaques.

On the ensuing power play, Miller let a shot fly from the left faceoff circle. Rooney didn’t appear to see the puck, which hit Minnesota defender Lee Stecklein’s skate by the right post and stayed out.

Compher finally broke the deadlock when she tipped in a point shot from Renata Fast.

___

AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.