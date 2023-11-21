Comoros upsets Ghana 1-0 in World Cup qualifying. Senegal settles for draw in Togo

BUTARE, Rwanda (AP) — Ghana lost to Comoros 1-0 in one of several surprise results in 2026 World Cup qualifying. France-born Myziane Maolida scored just before halftime in the archipelago nation’s capital of Moroni and Comoros held on. Comoros now leads African qualifying Group I. Senegal and Cameroon settled for draws. Sadio Mané and Senegal drew 0-0 at Togo. Cameroon was held 1-1 in Libya. Rwanda handed South Africa a surprise 2-0 defeat in difficult conditions. The home team adapted better to Huye Stadium’s waterlogged pitch.

