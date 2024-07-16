Como says alleged ‘Jackie Chan’ comment in game versus Wolves was not intended to be derogatory

MARBELLA, Spain (AP) — Italian soccer team Como has defended a player who allegedly said Wolves’ South Korean forward Hee Chan Hwang “thinks he’s Jackie Chan” during a preseason game on Monday. Premier League team Wolves said it would submit a formal complaint to European soccer’s governing body UEFA following the alleged incident in Marbella. Como responded by saying the unnamed player did not say “anything in a derogatory manner.” Wolves player Daniel Podence was sent off after some of Hwang teammates reacted angrily to the alleged comment.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.