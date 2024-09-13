Committee hopes to elevate Sacramento State to FBS level of football

Local officials have launched a committee aimed at helping Sacramento State move to the highest level of college football with hopes of getting an invitation down the road to either the Pac-12 or Mountain West conferences. The committee, named SAC 12, includes state and local politicians, business and union leaders, and former Hornets receiver and NFL player Otis Amey. It was launched on Friday, a day after the latest round of conference realignment hit the FBS. The Pac-12 announced on Thursday that Mountain West schools Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State would join holdovers Washington State and Oregon State starting in 2026.

