Commissioner Gloria Nevarez says Mountain West finally has firm footing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — It was just more than a month ago when the Mountain West’s future was very much in doubt even though realignment seems to be never-ending. Commissioner Gloria Nevarez said Thursday she feels the conference is finally in a good place. The decisions by UNLV and Air Force to remain in the conference, the addition of UTEP and making Hawaii a full member will give the Mountain West the minimum eight full-time programs beginning in 2026 to remain in good standing with the NCAA as an FBS conference.

