Commissioner Don Garber celebrates 25 years at the helm of Major League Soccer

By ANNE M. PETERSON The Associated Press
FILE - Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber announces that Austin FC will host the 2025 MLS All-Star soccer game, Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Austin, Texas. Garber never pretended to know everything about soccer, but he did know business -- and that’s served him well as the head of Major League Soccer for the past 25 years. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Gay]

Don Garber’s knowledge of business appears to have served him well as the head of Major League Soccer for the past 25 years. Garber celebrates his anniversary as MLS commissioner this month. After he helped rescue the league from collapse in 2001, MLS has steadily grown in profile both in the United States and internationally. The league has expanded from 12 to 30 teams during Garber’s watch. He introduced the league’s commercial arm, encouraged the construction of soccer-specific stadiums and spurred the growth of an academy system to develop players in the United States.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.