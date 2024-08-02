Commissioner Don Garber celebrates 25 years at the helm of Major League Soccer

Don Garber’s knowledge of business appears to have served him well as the head of Major League Soccer for the past 25 years. Garber celebrates his anniversary as MLS commissioner this month. After he helped rescue the league from collapse in 2001, MLS has steadily grown in profile both in the United States and internationally. The league has expanded from 12 to 30 teams during Garber’s watch. He introduced the league’s commercial arm, encouraged the construction of soccer-specific stadiums and spurred the growth of an academy system to develop players in the United States.

