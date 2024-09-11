Commanders want Jayden Daniels to ‘remain a passer’ after running 16 times in his NFL debut

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — After Jayden Daniels ran the ball 16 times in his NFL debut, the Washington Commanders would like to see their rookie quarterback and face of the franchise reduce that number moving forward. Coach Dan Quinn said not all of them were designed runs and he’d like to see Daniels “remain a passer first.” Daniels, the No. 2 pick out of LSU after winning the Heisman Trophy, said knowing when to take off and run is an instinct he has developed playing football. Washington hosts the New York Giants this weekend in a matchup of 0-1 NFC East rivals.

