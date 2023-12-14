Commanders veterans brace for possibility of another offseason of change

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Since being drafted in 2017, Jonathan Allen has played for three different coaches, while representing three different team names, all in Washington. Receiver Terry McLaurin has also played for all three coaches (Jay Gruden, Bill Callahan and Ron Rivera), and all three team names (including the interim “Washington Football Team”). Still, his veteran leadership has been lauded by young Commanders players, including quarterback Sam Howell. While making the playoffs is unlikely, individual goals remain up for grabs for several members of the Commanders, especially those with expiring contracts.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.