Commanders turn to Jayden Daniels to quarterback a new era for Washington football

The Washington Commanders are turning to rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels to lead a new generation for the franchise. New coach Dan Quinn is hoping to take a roster totally rebuilt by new general manager Adam Peters and turn it into a competitive team right away. The organization hopes it adds up to a better record than the 4-13 mark that got Ron Rivera fired following his fourth season in charge of Washington’s football operations. External expectations are low with BetMGM Sportsbook setting the over/under for wins at 6 1/2.

