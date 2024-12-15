Commanders tight end Zach Ertz leaves the game against the Saints with concussion symptoms

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz has left Sunday’s game against the Saints with concussion symptoms. He was banged up while making a reaching, one-handed catch across the middle and was brought down hard by safety Will Harris at the New Orleans 4-yard line. The 34-year-old Ertz, now in his 13th NFL season out of Stanford, entered the game as Washington’s second-leading receiver, with 52 catches for 501 yards and four touchdowns. He had two more catches for 25 yards in New Orleans before leaving the field.

