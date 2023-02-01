Commanders talk to 49ers’ Lynn for offensive coordinator job

The Washington Commanders are interviewing Anthony Lynn for their offensive coordinator vacancy. The San Francisco 49ers assistant head coach/running backs coach is the sixth candidate the team has spoken to about the job. Coach Ron Rivera interviewed Lynn in person in California days after the 49ers flew home following their loss at Philadelphia in the NFC championship game. Thomas Brown, Pat Shurmur, Eric Studesville, Charles London and current Washington quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese also interviewed. Scott Turner was fired two days after the Commanders missed the playoffs with the NFL’s 20th ranked offense.

