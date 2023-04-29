Commanders take DB Martin, C Stromberg on day 2 of NFL draft

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Commanders filled two areas of need on the second day of the NFL draft. They took Illinois defensive back Quan Martin in the second round and Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg in the third. Secondary continued to be a focus after Washington selected Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes in the first round. Stromberg gives the Commanders more interior depth as they rebuild the offensive line. The team has five more picks in rounds 4-7 on Saturday and could look for an offensive tackle and a linebacker.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.