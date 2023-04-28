Commanders take CB Emmanuel Forbes at No. 16 in NFL draft

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Commanders have selected Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes with the 16th pick in the NFL draft. Secondary was a major area of need for the Commanders. They took Forbes over projected top-10 pick Christian Gonzalez from Oregon. Forbes gives the team a ball-hawking presence at the position beyond Kendall Fuller and Benjamin St-Juste. Washington is still looking for help on the offensive line and has seven picks remaining. The team was not desperate for a quarterback for the first time in several years after planning for 2022 fifth-rounder Sam Howell to start and signing veteran Jacoby Brissett.

