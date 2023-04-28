Commanders take CB Emmanuel Forbes at No. 16 in NFL draft

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
FILE -Mississippi State defensive back Emmanuel Forbes runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 3, 2023. The Washington Commanders have selected Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes with the 16th pick in the NFL draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darron Cummings]

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Commanders have selected Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes with the 16th pick in the NFL draft. Secondary was a major area of need for the Commanders. They took Forbes over projected top-10 pick Christian Gonzalez from Oregon. Forbes gives the team a ball-hawking presence at the position beyond Kendall Fuller and Benjamin St-Juste. Washington is still looking for help on the offensive line and has seven picks remaining. The team was not desperate for a quarterback for the first time in several years after planning for 2022 fifth-rounder Sam Howell to start and signing veteran Jacoby Brissett.

