Commanders supporting DC efforts to control RFK Stadium site

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
FILE - RFK Stadium is visible from Air Force One as it takes off from Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, as President Donald Trump flies to St. Louis to speak at a tax reform rally. The Washington Commanders say they are supporting efforts by the District of Columbia to get control of RFK Stadium site that used to be the home of the NFL team. A team spokesperson said Thursday, May 4, 2023, officials are communicating with stakeholders at the federal and local levels about the RFK site. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andrew Harnik]

The Washington Commanders say they are supporting efforts by the District of Columbia to get control of the RFK Stadium site that used to be the home of the NFL team. A team spokesperson said officials are communicating with stakeholders at the federal and local levels about the RFK site. The land is currently controlled by the federal government. That is one of the biggest obstacles to potentially building a new state-of-the-art football stadium at the site. It’s not clear how new ownership might approach the situation once Josh Harris’ group buys the team from longtime owner Dan Snyder.

