Commanders signing Luvu. D-lineman Armstrong and center Biadasz agree to deals, AP sources say

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Commanders are signing center Tyler Biadasz, defensive end Dorance Armstrong and linebacker Frankie Luvu. The Commanders agreed to three-year deals with Biadasz and Armstrong, two people familiar with the agreements tell The Associated Press. Luvu and the team agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $36 million. New coach Dan Quinn knows Biadasz and Armstrong well from working the past three seasons as the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Biadasz was the Cowboys’ starting center during that entire time. Armstrong has been a reserve with them since 2018 and had 7 1/2 sacks in 2023.

