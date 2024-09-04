Commanders sign Sam Cosmi to an extension, aim to protect Jayden Daniels as much as possible

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — One of the biggest priorities for the Washington Commanders this offseason was rebuilding the offensive line to protect rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. That process included bringing in three new starters in rookie left tackle Brandon Coleman, free agent guard Nick Allegretti and center Tyler Biadasz. Right guard Sam Cosmi and right tackle Andrew Wylie are the holdovers from the unit that allowed Sam Howell to be sacked an NFL-high 65 times last season. Cosmi was the most consistent lineman in 2023 and was rewarded Wednesday with a four-year extension that keeps him under contract through 2028.

