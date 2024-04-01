Commanders sign journeyman quarterback Jeff Driskel

The Washington Commanders have signed journeyman quarterback Jeff Driskel. The team announced the move Monday. Driskel joins fellow veteran Marcus Mariota and practice squad holdover Jake Fromm on Washington’s current roster. The Commanders are also expected to select a quarterback with the second pick in the draft later this month. Driskel was a sixth-round selection by San Francisco in 2016 and has since played for Cincinnati, Detroit, Denver, Houston and Cleveland. The 30-year-old started a game for the Browns last season. New general manager Adam Peters was a VP of player personnel for the 49ers when they took Driskel.

