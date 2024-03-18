Commanders sign cornerback Michael Davis, who joins Chargers teammate Austin Ekeler in Washington

The Washington Commanders have signed cornerback Michael Davis to a one-year contract. Davis spent his first seven NFL seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. He joins longtime teammate Austin Ekeler in going from one coast to the other to sign with the Commanders. The 29-year-old gives Washington an established veteran in the secondary to go with Benjamin St-Juste and 2023 first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes. Ekeler on Monday signed his two-year deal agreed to last week that’s worth up to $11.43 million. The Commanders plan to pair Ekeler and Brian Robinson Jr. as an outside/inside running back combination.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.