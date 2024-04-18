Commanders’ Shaka Toney among 5 players reinstated by NFL after suspensions last season for gambling

NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney was among five players reinstated by the NFL after they were suspended last season for violating the league’s gambling policy. Four free agents were also among the group reinstated Thursday and can now sign with teams. Those players included outside linebacker Rashod Berry, wide receiver Quintez Cephus, safety CJ Moore and defensive tackle Demetrius Taylor. The league’s gambling policy prohibits players, coaches, team officials and league personnel from betting on NFL games, placing bets at team facilities or team hotels or having someone else place a bet for them.

