Commanders select Heisman Trophy-winning LSU QB Jayden Daniels with the 2nd pick in the NFL draft

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Commanders have selected Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels with the second pick in the NFL draft. The decision to go with Daniels, the AP’s college football player of the year for his stellar season with LSU, was made after Chicago led off by taking Southern California QB Caleb Williams as expected. Washington went with Daniels over North Carolina’s Drake Maye and Michigan national champion J.J. McCarthy. Daniels had for quite some time been the favorite to be chosen by the Commanders. New general manager Adam Peters hopes he is finally the organization’s long-term answer at the most important position in the sport.

