Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is out against the Steelers with a hamstring injury

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. will not play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers because of a hamstring injury. Robinson was ruled out Friday. This is the second consecutive game Robinson is missing. Washington also won’t have cornerback Marshon Lattimore after acquiring him from New Orleans earlier in the week at the NFL trade deadline. Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig and safety Terrell Edmunds are out. Rookie center Zach Frazier is expected to start after missing two games with an ankle injury.

