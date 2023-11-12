Commanders rookie CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr. ejected for helmet-to-helmet hit in 1st quarter vs Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Commanders first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes Jr. was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Seattle wide receiver Tyler Lockett in the first quarter. Forbes hit Lockett as he attempted to catch a throw from Geno Smith on a crossing route. Lockett was down on the field momentarily and quickly attended to by an athletic trainer. Lockett walked off the field for further examination and was cleared to return to the game. Forbes was the 16th overall pick out of Mississippi State in the draft. He was benched last month after struggling badly in his first few games, but he returned to a more prominent role last week against New England.

