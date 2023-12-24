Commanders remain uncertain at quarterback after Sam Howell gets benched again in loss to Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Sam Howell had a chance to clear some of the doubts as to whether he can be Washington’s quarterback of the future. A second straight benching has only increased the questions. Howell was replaced in the third quarter Sunday by Jacoby Brissett, who led the Commanders on three straight touchdown drives to help Washington erase a 20-point deficit and take a late lead before falling 30-28 to the New York Jets on Greg Zuerlein’s 54-yard field goal with 5 seconds left. Howell finished 6 of 22 for 56 yards and two interceptions. Brissett was 10 of 13 for 100 yards and a touchdown in relief of Howell.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.