Commanders releasing oft-injured center Chase Roullier

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
FILE - Washington Commanders center Chase Roullier (73) leaves the field on a cart after an injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Detroit. The Washington Commanders are releasing center Chase Roullier with a post-June 1 designation, according to a person with knowledge of the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday, May 5, 2023, because the team had not announced the move. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lon Horwedel]

The Washington Commanders have released center Chase Roullier with a post-June 1 designation. The move made that way for salary cap reasons allows the team to save more than $8 million next season. Roullier’s career has been derailed by injuries since he signed a lucrative contract extension in January 2021. He has played only 10 games since. The Commanders signed Nick Gates as his immediate replacement and drafted Ricky Stromberg in the third round as their long-term solution in the middle of the offensive line.

