Commanders releasing oft-injured center Chase Roullier

The Washington Commanders have released center Chase Roullier with a post-June 1 designation. The move made that way for salary cap reasons allows the team to save more than $8 million next season. Roullier’s career has been derailed by injuries since he signed a lucrative contract extension in January 2021. He has played only 10 games since. The Commanders signed Nick Gates as his immediate replacement and drafted Ricky Stromberg in the third round as their long-term solution in the middle of the offensive line.

