Commanders release starting left tackle Charles Leno and tight end Logan Thomas

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Commanders have released starting left tackle Charles Leno and tight end Logan Thomas. The moves are the start of a roster overhaul by the new regime led by recently hired general manager Adam Peters. The Commanders cutting Leno and Thomas saves nearly $13 million against the salary cap. They have some of the most space in the league to use this offseason with nearly $70 million at their disposal after factoring in money allocated for their rookie class. They also informed center Nick Gates they’ll be releasing him, a person with knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press.

