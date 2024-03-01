Commanders release starting left tackle Charles Leno and tight end Logan Thomas

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
FILE - Washington Commanders offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. takes the field before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Landover, Md. The Washington Commanders have told starting left tackle Charles Leno they’re releasing him, according to a person with knowledge of the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday, March 1, 2024, because the move had not been announced.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andrew Harnik]

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Commanders have released starting left tackle Charles Leno and tight end Logan Thomas. The moves are the start of a roster overhaul by the new regime led by recently hired general manager Adam Peters. The Commanders cutting Leno and Thomas saves nearly $13 million against the salary cap. They have some of the most space in the league to use this offseason with nearly $70 million at their disposal after factoring in money allocated for their rookie class. They also informed center Nick Gates they’ll be releasing him, a person with knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press.

