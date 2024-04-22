Commanders release Shaka Toney after he was reinstated following a gambling suspension

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Commanders have released defensive end Shaka Toney four days after he was reinstated by the NFL following a gambling suspension. Toney was one of three players banned last April for at least the 2023 season for placing bets on games during the 2022 season. Toney was the only player reinstated last week who was still under contract. Linebacker Rashod Berry, wide receiver Quintez Cephus, safety C.J. Moore and defensive tackle Demetrius Taylor are all free agents. Cutting ties with Toney is new general manager Adam Peters’ latest move while overhauling Washington’s roster.

