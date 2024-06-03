Commanders release kicker Brandon McManus after two women sued him for sexual assault
The Washington Commanders have released kicker Brandon McManus after two women sued him for sexual assault. Two women filed a lawsuit in civil court last week alleging McManus assaulted him on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ flight to London in September when he played for the team. A message sent to McManus’ camp was not immediately returned. The Commanders said earlier this week they were looking into the situation. Washington signed the 10-year NFL veteran in March.
