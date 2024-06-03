Commanders release kicker Brandon McManus after two women sued him for sexual assault

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars placekicker Brandon McManus stands on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Nov. 26, 2023, in Houston. The Washington Commanders say they were made aware Monday, May 27, 2024, of a lawsuit filed in civil court against McManus last week. A spokesperson says the team is looking into the matter and has spoken with McManus' agent and the NFL office. ESPN reported two women are suing McManus for sexually assaulting them during a charter flight to London last year when he was playing for the Jaguars. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Maria Lysaker]

The Washington Commanders have released kicker Brandon McManus after two women sued him for sexual assault. Two women filed a lawsuit in civil court last week alleging McManus assaulted him on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ flight to London in September when he played for the team. A message sent to McManus’ camp was not immediately returned. The Commanders said earlier this week they were looking into the situation. Washington signed the 10-year NFL veteran in March.

