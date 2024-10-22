Commanders release 2021 1st-round pick Jamin Davis; Kevon Seymour suspended 6 games

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Commanders have released 2021 first-round pick Jamin Davis. The new regime led by general manager Adam Peters and coach Dan Quinn had attempted to revitalize the former linebacker’s career by moving him to defensive end. Davis was on the field for just under 21% of the defensive snaps in his five games in uniform this season. The NFL also announced depth cornerback Kevon Seymour has been suspended six games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancers. Washington is preparing for the possibility of playing its next game without rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and left tackle Brandon Coleman.

