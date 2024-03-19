Commanders re-signing offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas, AP source says

The Washington Commanders have re-signed offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas to a one-year contract worth up to $4 million, a person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press. Lucas is expected to compete for the vacant left tackle position after the release of former starter Charles Leno earlier this month. The soon-to-be 33-year-old started 31 games and appeared in 62 as the swing tackle for Washington since signing with the team in 2020. The Commanders are expected to select at least one left tackle prospect in the upcoming NFL draft as new general manager Adam Peters rebuilds the roster for new coach Dan Quinn.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.