Commanders QB Jayden Daniels takes more hits but shrugs off rib injury and throws winning Hail Mary

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Jayden Daniels says he feels fine after absorbing several big hits in the Washington Commanders’ win over the Chicago Bears while playing through a rib injury. Daniels was listed as questionable and his status was uncertain until hours before kickoff. He was sacked twice and knocked down several more times after letting go of the ball. Daniels and coach Dan Quinn said what the rookie quarterback was able to do at practice Friday set the stage for him to play. Daniels completed 21 of 38 passes for 326 yards, including the game-winning Hail Mary touchdown throw to Noah Brown.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.