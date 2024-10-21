Commanders QB Jayden Daniels’ status for the Bears game is unclear because of a rib injury

Jayden Daniels’ status is up in the air for the Washington Commanders’ game against Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears because of a rib injury. Coach Dan Quinn says the team is hopeful Daniels will be able to play Sunday. The rookie quarterback is being listed as week to week after being injured early in the team’s 40-7 rout of Carolina. Veteran Marcus Mariota would start if Daniels is unable to play in what is supposed to be a matchup of the top two picks in this year’s NFL draft.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.