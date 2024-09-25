Commanders QB Jayden Daniels relives college memories — good and bad — in return to Arizona State

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jayden Daniels is a football phenom these days, excelling during his rookie season with the Washington Commanders one year after winning the Heisman Trophy following a standout season at LSU. His career hasn’t always been this smooth and successful. In an interesting twist to Daniels’ rookie year, the Commanders are practicing this week on Arizona State’s campus in preparation for a game with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Daniels spent his first three college seasons with the Sun Devils, grinding through up-and-down moments before eventually transferring to LSU.

