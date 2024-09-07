Commanders put QB Marcus Mariota on injured reserve; Jeff Driskel to back up Jayden Daniels

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Commanders have put veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota on injured reserve. That means he will miss at least the first four games of the season. Coach Dan Quinn said Mariota strained a pectoral muscle. Journeyman Jeff Driskel is expected to back up Jayden Daniels in the season opener Sunday at Tampa Bay. The Commanders signed former Notre Dame and Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman off their practice squad and elevated defensive tackle Sheldon Day and linebacker Nick Bellore to the active roster for their game against the Buccaneers. Rookie defensive tackle Johnny Newton is doubtful as he rehabs from offseason foot surgery.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.