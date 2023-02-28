Commanders put franchise tag on defensive tackle Daron Payne

The Washington Commanders have put the franchise tag on standout defensive tackle Daron Payne. The tag is worth just over $18.9 million for next season. Payne was set to become a free agent next month after Washington previously did not pick up his fifth-year option. The University of Alabama product led the Commanders with a career-high 11 1/2 sacks in 2022. Washington drafted Payne 13th in the 2018 draft and he has since made 296 tackles and recorded 26 sacks in 81 NFL games.

