Commanders place kicker Austin Seibert on injured reserve

The Washington Commanders have put kicker Austin Seibert on injured reserve. Seibert missed a field-goal attempt and two extra points in the team’s loss to Dallas on Sunday. He missed the previous two games with a right hip injury. Seibert said after the missed extra point that would have tied the score with 21 seconds left that he was fine and made the decision to play.

