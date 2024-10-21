Commanders not missing a beat with Mariota replacing Daniels at QB validates Kingsbury’s offense

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Jayden Daniels exited the game with a rib injury, Marcus Mariota took his place in the huddle and the first few throws were rough. After Mariota shook off some rust, however, the Washington Commanders’ offense was no less effective with the journeyman quarterback in charge than it was with the dazzling rookie.

“Kliff’s offense is Kliff’s offense,” starting right tackle Andrew Wylie said. “Whoever’s at the helm is doing the same thing as another guy who’s at the helm. We try to run his plays at the highest level.”

Kliff is Kliff Kingsbury, Washington’s first-year offensive coordinator. And the Commanders not missing a beat when Daniels was sidelined and replaced by Mariota is the biggest endorsement yet of Kingsbury’s system and general manager Adam Peters’ entire offseason, from making that hire to signing the right veterans in free agency.

“When you don’t have your starting quarterback, but you still execute at a high level, I think that’s a standard that we’re setting for our offense,” top receiver Terry McLaurin said. “No matter who’s in there, the expectation and the production doesn’t drop.”

Daniels, the No. 2 draft pick and offensive rookie of the year favorite whose status for Sunday against No. 1 pick Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears is uncertain, was responsible for 56 yards before getting hurt on the 85-yard opening possession that ended with a field goal. The Commanders racked up 336 more yards, with Mariota engineering three touchdown drives, to improve to 5-2.

That is exactly the kind of capable fill-in play Peters and his staff hoped for when signing Mariota to a $6 million contract for this season that could be worth up to $10 million. Their eyes were already on Daniels, and Mariota was the perfect mentor and backup given his experience and playing style.

After starting 0 of 5, Mariota completed his next 18 passes for 205 yards and touchdown throws to tight ends Zach Ertz and Ben Sinnott. The performance came against the woeful Carolina Panthers, but it provided a blueprint for how the Commanders can move forward if Daniels misses any time.

“It’s going to be different week to week,” Mariota said. “Kliff and those guys do a great job of: ‘Hey, where can we attack these teams? Where can we create matchup problems?’ … It’s just trying to execute what the game plan was, and nothing for us really changed.”

What’s working

The new additions are not just paying off on offense. The revamped defense is doing its part, too.

Dante Fowler returned his first NFL interception 67 yards for a touchdown and had one of Washington’s two sacks of Andy Dalton. Fellow linebacker Frankie Luvu had the other, while rookie second-round pick Mike Sainristil and veteran cornerback Noah Igbinoghene tied for the team lead with six tackles apiece.

“I love the way we’re going,” Fowler said. “Just being able to hold each other down and play for each other — it’s been a while since I’ve seen a team play like that. I love this team a lot. I love the way we play for each other.”

What needs help

Daniels’ ribs, mostly. Even given the confidence in Mariota, the Commanders will go as far as Daniels takes them. Coach Dan Quinn promised an update Monday afternoon.

Stock up

Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, a healthy scratch last week against Baltimore, picked off Dalton in his return. Getting the 2023 first-round pick on track for a useful professional career is one of the big-picture, long-term tasks for the coaching staff, and making a big play should help Forbes’ confidence if nothing else.

Stock down

Those in charge of flexing the Bears-Commanders game to the 4:25 p.m. national window were banking on it being Williams against Daniels. Williams against Mariota, the second pick in 2015, would not have the same appeal.

Injuries

Rookie left tackle Brandon Coleman was concussed against the Panthers, which makes it likely that Cornelius Lucas gets the next start and play the vast majority of the snaps.

Key number

19 — Years since Washington last started 3-0 at home. 2005 was also the last season this team won a playoff game.

Next steps

Hope for the best and prepare for varying levels of the worst when it comes to Daniels, the face of the franchise and its biggest hope for the future. Everything else can wait.

