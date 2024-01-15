Commanders make it official, hire 49ers executive Adam Peters as general manager

The Washington Commanders announced they’ve hired Adam Peters as their new general manager. A person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press on Friday that the team had a deal in place with the San Francisco 49ers assistant GM to put him in charge of football operations. Controlling owner Josh Harris made the announcement Monday in the middle of the first of two NFL playoff games happening elsewhere. Peters was one of two finalists along with Chicago’s Ian Cunningham. His next tasks will include molding the front office and hiring a coach to replace Ron Rivera.

