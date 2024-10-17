Commanders look to get back on track when they host the struggling Panthers

Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders are looking to get back on track when they host the struggling Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The Commanders won four in a row before losing at Baltimore last week. The Panthers have lost four in a row and been outscored 108-54 during this skid. Andy Dalton remains Carolina’s starter over 2023 top pick Bryce Young. Washington plays its first game without injured defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, who’s out for the rest of the season with a torn pectoral muscle.

