Commanders leading rusher Brian Robinson inactive with hamstring injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Washington Commanders leading rusher Brian Robinson was inactive for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants. Robinson practiced on a limited basis all week and was listed as questionable on Friday in the Commanders’ final injury report. Austin Ekeler could get the majority of the carries. Robinson has rushed for 461 yards and six touchdowns this season. He ran for a career-best 133 yards on 17 carries against New York in September. The Giants will have Jude McAtamney, a replacement squad player, handle the kicking. Greg Joseph was put on injured reserve Friday with an abdominal issue.

