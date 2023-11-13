Commanders’ latest close loss features more strong play by QB Sam Howell

SEATTLE (AP) — Sam Howell showed more signs Sunday that he may be the long-term answer at quarterback for the Washington Commanders. His latest encouraging performance came in yet another close loss. Howell did his part, especially in the fourth quarter, to give the Commanders a chance at a second straight road victory. But Washington was unable to stop Seattle on its final drive and lost 29-26. Four of Washington’s last five losses have come by one score. Howell threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns, including two in the fourth quarter that pulled the Commanders even.

