Commanders kicker Brandon McManus and the Jaguars are being sued in civil court

The Washington Commanders say they were made aware Monday of a lawsuit filed in civil court last week against kicker Brandon McManus. The Jacksonville Jaguars acknowledged they are also being sued. The Commanders and Jaguars said they are looking into the matter. ESPN reported two women are suing McManus for sexually assaulting them during a charter flight to London last year when he was playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Washington signed McManus in March.

